Woman's decomposed torso found in outskirts of Bengaluru

A 52-year-old woman’s torso was found in Janatha Colony near Bannerghatta on Thursday morning.

The police suspect that the deceased is Geetha, a resident of Janatha Colony near Bannerghatta. Upon preliminary investigation, police said that the decomposed body of the woman without a head, hands and legs was found in the morning. The local residents upon getting the foul smell noticed the body of the woman lying in the compound of a house.

They immediately alerted Bannerghatta police. The police on reaching the spot summoned the family members of Geetha. Her children have identified her.

"We have to examine if the body belongs to Geetha through DNA as the head, hands and legs are not found," said Mallikarjun Baladandi, Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru District.

Geetha had rented a house adjacent to her house to a few people from Bihar working in garment factories. They vacated the house three-four days ago and their mobile phones are also switched off, so we suspect them behind the murder of Geetha, a senior officer said.

Geetha was working as housekeeping staff in a software company and was living alone. Her husband died a few years ago. Her two daughters have been married and are living with their husbands.

The family has informed the police that the valuables in the house are intact. But, the jewellery she was wearing is suspected to be missing as miscreants have severed her head and appendages. Bannerghatta police have taken up the case of murder and are investigating. The Sniffer Dog squad and Forensic Science Laboratory experts visited the spot and collected evidence. The body has been stored in the mortuary for postmortem.

A senior officer claimed that there are no injuries to the private parts of Geetha. The police teams have searched for the head, hands and legs in the surrounding areas, but they couldn't find them, the officer added.