Women pickpockets steal gold from BMTC commuter

Two women pickpockets stole 100 grams of gold jewellery from a woman commuter in a BMTC bus headed to Majestic from Hosur Road.

On December 4, Divya B B and her techie husband Kiran Kumar, residents of Hosur Road, were headed to the KSR railway station to travel to a wedding.

When the BMTC bus they travelled in reached closer to Madiwala, two women aged 25-30, one of whom carried a baby, boarded the bus around 7.40 pm.

Divya was in the ladies’ seat while her husband sat in the rear of the bus. The woman handed the baby to a lady who was seated beside Divya. They dropped a coin on the floor and pretended to be searching for it.

Divya flashed the mobile torch while the woman who had the baby located the coin and handed it back.

The two women alighted near Koramangala’s Forum Mall. Divya was putting her iPhone back into her vanity bag when she noticed three chains, including her mangalsutra, were missing. She searched her luggage and alerted Kiran.

Not wanting to wrongly accuse anyone, the couple went home and realised the box containing the jewellery had been stolen in the bus.

The couple had to visit Adugodi, Siddapura and Suddaguntepalya police stations and returned to Siddapura to get the FIR.

Suspects from Tamil Nadu

A senior police officer suspects that the women pickpockets are from Tamil Nadu. Police have registered a case of theft and cheating and are making efforts to nab the culprits, the officer said.

