Women steal gold jewellery worth Rs 4.5 lakh from retired I-T officer’s house in Bengaluru

Posing as people looking for work as domestic help, two women stole jewellery worth Rs 4.5 lakh from the residence of a retired income tax officer.

On December 16, the women entered the retired officer’s apartment on 24th Main, 3rd Cross in Girinagar pretending to demonstrate their prowess as maids and stole the jewellery. The officer’s 56-year-old wife Shilpa (name changed) filed a complaint with the Girinagar police.

Shilpa stated in her complaint that the women were in their 20s. They visited the apartment between 8.30 am and 9 am.

Introducing themselves as maids, the women asked Shilpa if she wanted to hire them.

Arm-twisted their way in

Shilpa reportedly asked them to begin work from January 1, but the duo offered to show her how good they can work and requested her permission to begin work immediately.

They told her she need not pay them for the day’s chores and the family can decide their salary observing their performance.

As they cleaned the house, the women entered Shilpa’s bedroom and stole the jewellery from the a inside the wardrobe.

They left the apartment after finishing their work.

Later, Shilpa found a necklace, a chain, five pairs of earrings, pendants, and four finger rings missing from the box. The items weighed about 87 grams and was worth Rs 4.5 lakh.

A senior police officer said Shilpa did not even ask the women their names.

The duo spoke to the family in Kannada and Telugu. Police are analysing CCTV footage from the neighbourhood to glean clues about the women.