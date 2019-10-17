Women try to lure driver with sexual favours, rob him

A 33-year-old driver was robbed by three women after he refused their sexual advances near a BMTC bus stop in Upparpet on Monday night.

Mohan Kumar M in his police complaint said he was returning home after work around 11 pm. While he was passing near a flyover, three women approached him and offered sexual favour. Taken aback, Kumar refused and tried to moved on. But the trio threatened to raise an alarm and demanded money.

While Kumar tried to argue with them, they overpowered him and took out Rs 1,200 from his pocket and fled after pushing him to the ground, Kumar stated in his complaint.

The police have taken up a case of robbery, and efforts are on to track the accused.