Women voters raise safety concerns

Ashwini (28) walks a stretch from KR Puram Main Road to her residence in ITI Layout. This, she believes, is the most dreaded regime of her day.

“It is not very late. I returned around 7 pm. There were a group of men standing in corners of the street passing lewd remarks. This is almost an everyday affair,” she said, fearfully recollecting that she saw the same men campaigning for the bypolls.

“I do not want to name the party they belong to,” she said.

The recent rape of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad had its ripple effect on bypolls as well. On the day of polls, when DH spoke to women voters in KR Puram, a common concern they had was of their safety.

They said they had no faith in any elected representatives and that their vote would carry meaning only if the city was a safer place for them.

Nandini, a college student from KR Puram said: “When we vote for a representative in this area, we expect our safety to be their priority. They should follow rules first,” she said.

Another woman recollected the recent horrifying rape incident in Hyderabad and drew parallels.

“My neighbour was body-shamed on the road. Her private parts were spoken about. Our safety is compromised,” said Anuradha,

another voter.

Claiming that she had little faith, she said, “If a candidate is genuine and wants to work for people, the party would not matter. Byelections would not have taken place if so.”

Nethra, a lecturer, also recounts a similar horror. ITI layout, in particular, she said has a lot of vacant sites that are used for illegal activities.

“There are a few streets which are dominated by men. These have shops where men form groups and it is almost forbidden for women to enter there,” she said.