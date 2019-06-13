Worker electrocuted at construction site

A 24-year-old man was electrocuted while working at an under-construction apartment in Doddabanahalli.

The deceased has been identified as Sheikh Shabbir Ali, a native of Purba Medinipur in West Bengal.

Police said that Ali, his brother Sheikh Halim and some other workers from his native had come to Doddabanahalli near Kadugodi for tile-laying work at SLV Central Park Apartment. Around 11.30 am on June 10, Ali suffered an electric shock at work and was rushed to hospital by fellow workers, but he was declared brought dead.

Following a complaint filed by Ali’s brother Halim, the Kadugodi police booked Moma Anjanappa Reddy and Rajagopal, the owners of SLV Central Park, site engineer Subramani, contractor Shaik Maruall Islam, electric contractor Chandrashekar and safety engineer Shantha Kumar under IPC section 304(A) (causing death by negligence).

Efforts are on to nab them, police said.