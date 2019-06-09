Yash's family accused of vandalising house

Sandalwood actor Yash’s family members have been accused of vandalising the rented house in Kathriguppe, in South Bengaluru, in which they have been living for nine years. House owner Muniprasad and his wife Girija have accused the KGF star of damaging their property just before vacating it.

On Friday, Yash’s family vacated the property following a court order. Later, the house owners were shocked to see the damaged lights, switches, kitchen slabs and toilet accessories late in the evening.

Irked by their attitude, the owners filed the police complaint against Yash’s mother Pushpa and others on Saturday.

When DH tried to reach Yash, the actor was not available for comment.