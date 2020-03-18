Year-long detention, no bail for repeat drug peddlers

For the first time, the city police have booked a suspected drug peddler under the stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, which provides for year-long detention without bail.

Nigerian national Makuko Chukwuka Mauolokwu alias Henry, 31, is a repeat offender with at least five cases of drug peddling against him, said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime).

Henry had arrived in India on a student visa but took to peddling cocaine, methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy), cannabis and other drugs. His visa has expired but he stayed put in India, living in Kammanahalli. Although he was arrested earlier, he would secure bail and start peddling drugs again, Patil added.

The CCB will invoke the law against repeat drug peddlers.