Yemeni held at airport with forged ticket

A Yemeni businessman was caught for entering the airport with a forged ticket.

Wesam Mohammed came to to drop his pregnant wife at the Kempegowda International Airport on Sunday.

Mohammed, residing in OMBR Layout in Banaswadi, entered the terminal and was caught while returning. He said his wife had a communication problem.

Police said Wesam wanted to send his wife and family to Jeddah. He took the print out of his wife's ticket and changed her name to his. After he dropped her at the gates, security found the print out was forged.

Police filed an FIR for forgery. After finding there was no foul play, Mohammed was released on station bail.