Youngsters attacked for playing cricket

A group of youngsters, some claiming to be rowdies in the area, attacked four people for playing cricket in a playground in Hoodi.

The attackers objected to the foursome playing in the ground and warned them not to play there again, if they wanted to save their lives.

Nagaraj (26), a resident of Kaverinagar in Mahadevapura, has filed a complaint with the police. Nagaraj, a contractor with Bescom, played cricket in the playground, located behind Krishna Community Hall in Hoodi on Sunday.

He stated in his complaint that at 4 pm, when they were playing, four people who were already in the ground, drinking liquor, began teasing him and his friends.

The men asked Nagaraj and his friends if they had brought chicken and mutton dishes for them to eat while consuming liquor. Nagaraj’s friend Sunil asked them not to disturb the game and continued to play.

One of the youths, who introduced himself as Karthik, a resident of Swatantrapura near Basavanpura, told Nagaraj and his friends that people are scared to hear his name and pay respect by saluting him. Asking who gave them permission to play in the ground and how they dared to talk back, they started attacking Nagaraj with a beer bottle.

Sunil and his friend Prithviraj tried stopping Karthik, even as his friends called someone over the phone. In a few minutes, 10 people arrived at the scene and assaulted Sunil and Prithviraj. Nagaraj sustained injuries to his head and back as he was hit repeatedly with a beer bottle.

Nagaraj said Karthik and his friends told them not to play there again and warned that they would be killed if they were found in the ground.

Nagaraj and his friends underwent treatment at the KR Puram government hospital and then filed a complaint with the KR Puram police. An investigating officer said the police have booked an assault case and are making efforts to arrest the attackers.

The officer added that Nagaraj and his friends regularly played cricket in the ground, which is close to their house and were attacked while playing on Sunday.