Youth arrested for sexually assaulting nursing student in Bengaluru

A 22-year-old youth sexually assaulted a nursing student at her residence in Ejipura on June 2.

Transgenders and locals rescued the girl, caught the accused, and handed him over to the Viveknagar police.

Around 3 am, the arrested accused Masurel Shaik from West Bengal knocked on the ground floor residence of the nursing student Kumari (name changed), a Mizoram native, pushed her in when she opened the door and tried to sexually assault her.

Kumari, who studies at a private nursing college, has been staying with her friends at the ground floor house in Ejipura since April and was asleep when the accused knocked on her door. Kumari asked Shaik to leave her alone and even offered to pay him money, but he persisted with his attempt to sexually assault her.

Hearing the girl scream, her roommates, neighbours, including some transgender people, rushed in and nabbed Shaik.

Police said Shaik came to the city four days ago in search of a job in a hotel.

"We arrested him under the charges of sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of a woman. He has been remanded in judicial custody," a police officer said.