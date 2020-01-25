Youth arrested for submitting fake certificates for Border Security Force job

A 21-year-old man was arrested for submitting fake certificates to join the Border Security Force (BSF).

The Yelahanka police said the accused has been identified as Vipin Sharma, who applied for a constable’s post in BSF for which a medical test was conducted at the Yelahanka BSF campus on January 22.

Sharma submitted documents changing his name as Balavath Singh along with fake education certificates.

He had also submitted a residential proof issued by the Bengaluru tahsildar.

On suspicion, officials verified the documents and learnt that Sharma had taken an education certificate in some other name and had faked his name to get a job.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that he completed PUC, but had lost the certificate. So, he gave Rs 55,000 to his friends Manoj Kumar and J P Giri Tapurl Bulind Shahar, who provided him fake certificates to get the job.

The police said efforts are on to nab the other culprits.