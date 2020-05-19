Youth attacked with stone in road rage

A 21-year-old man was brutally attacked by two men in a road-rage incident in northern Bengaluru’s T Dasarahalli on May 15. His crime? He asked them to ride carefully after their two-wheeler almost hit his scooter.

Kushal C, a resident of Prashanth Nagar in T Dasarahalli, was going to a friend’s house when two men aged 22-25 rode up on a bike and almost hit his scooter head-on. An angry Kushal asked them to ride properly. The duo didn’t like it and got into a heated argument with him. Things escalated and the men attacked him. Kushal tried to ride off but they chased him down and attacked him again.

They didn’t rest at that. One of them picked a stone from the ground and hit it on Kushal’s head. They left him profusely bleeding and rode off.

Kushal’s mother stated that no member of the public came to the rescue of her son. They neither helped him go home nor took him to a hospital. Kushal somehow reached home on his own. His family took him to a hospital and his condition is better now.

A police officer said the incident was caught on a CCTV camera. Although Kushal failed to note down the registration number of the attackers’ bike, police are trying to track them down with clues from the footage, he added. A case of assault causing grievous injuries by a dangerous weapon has been registered at the Bagalagunte police station.