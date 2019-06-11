Youth, friend, arrested for murder of step-brother

The Anekal police have arrested a 21-year-old youth and his friend for allegedly hacking his step-brother to death over a property row.

The suspect, N Govardhan, is an employee of a tent house and resident of Krishnagiri.

The police said he and his associate C Vinod (21) had killed Padmanabha (27) with the help of one Shivakumar.

According to the police, the suspect got into a dispute with Padmanabha after he got his ancestral house from his father. Padmanabha used to harass and humiliate Govardhan and his step-mother frequently, the police said.

Enraged over the humiliation, Govardhan decided to eliminate Padmanabha. On May 28, he invited Padmanabha for a party. When unsuspecting Padmanabha reached the place, Govardhan armed with weapons pounced on him and hacked him to death.

The accused dragged the body and dumped it in a pit before smashing his head with a boulder, the police added.

The Anekal police recovered highly decomposed body last Saturday and during the course of investigation tracked Govardhan and his associate Vinod, and arrested them.

The police are now on the lookout for another accused Shivakumar, who is on the run.