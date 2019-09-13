Youth killed, friend injured in hit-and-run case

A 24-year-old man was killed and his friend injured when a speeding goods vehicle knocked their motorcycle down on the elevated flyover near PES college on Wednesday.

Nirugatti Suresh Reddy and friend Mahadev Reddy (21) were riding towards Electronic City around 8 pm when a rashly-driven goods vehicle hit their bike. Suresh came under the wheels of the goods vehicle while Mahadev was thrown away due to the impact of the strike.

A profusely bleeding Suresh was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries. Mahadev, who suffered minor injuries, is under treatment. The Electronic City traffic police are on the lookout for the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.