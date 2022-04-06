Youth killed in road rage  

A 22-year-old youngster was allegedly killed in a road rage incident by three young men in JJ Nagar in the early hours of Tuesday.

Chandru, a resident of Jaibhim Nagar off Mysuru Road, and a few other friends gathered to celebrate the birthday of his friend Simon. They cut the cake around 12 am and drank alcohol.

Sometime later, Chandru asked Simon to buy him a chicken roll. Chandru's friends told him it was already midnight and they wouldn't find any hotels selling chicken rolls. But Chandru insisted they search.

Chandru and Simon went in search of hotels in the KR Market area, Town Hall, Chamarajpet, and Cottonpet and then came to JJ Nagar around 2.30 am. Meanwhile, Chandru's bike brushed with the scooter rode by a person named Shahid Pasha, 21, from Old Guddadahalli.

Chandru and Pasha got into an argument. Pasha summoned two of his friends and soon things went out of hand. Pasha unsheathed a knife and stabbed Chandru in the thigh. Simon took Chandru to hospital in an autorickshaw at 3 am, but Chandru succumbed to his injuries at 3.30 am.

Police insisted that the skirmish was purely over the accident as both Chandru and Pasha did not have enmity and did not know each other before the incident. They have arrested Pasha, his friend and Hoskote resident Shahid alias Gooli, 22, and another 17-year-old friend.

The body of Chandru, who was doing an apprenticeship in the railway department, has been handed over to his family after post-mortem.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: