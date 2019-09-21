Youth shares ‘Pailwan’ on FB Live from cinema, held

The Cyber Crime Police of the Central Crime Branch arrested a 19-year-old student for uploading and sharing the link of the recently released Kannada movie ‘Pailwan’ on his Facebook account.

The arrested has been identified as Rakesh L alias Rakesh Virat, a native of Machenahalli in Nelamangala taluk.

The movie’s producer Swapna Krishna filed a complaint on September 16 alleging that some miscreants had shot a video of the film and had uploaded it on social media, websites and mobile phone applications. The film, starring Sudeep in the lead role, was released on more than 3,000 screens.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused had opened a Facebook account named Rakesh Virat (Yuva). On the day the movie was released, he went to a cinema and recorded it on Facebook Live to let his friends watch it. He also shared the movie with two of his friends.

He also posted a message on his Facebook account’s timeline addressed to his friends saying anybody wanting to see the full movie could drop him a message and that he would send them a link to the movie. While some of them shared the link with others, a few of them copied it and uploaded the file on some websites.