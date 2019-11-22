Youth stabbed after clash during a game

A trivial fight during a game of cricket cost a student his life after four men stabbed him in Nandini Layout on Wednesday evening.

The victim has been identified as Uma Mahesh (22), a resident of Ganesha Block in Nandini Layout. He was pursuing a BBM course at a private college in Rajajinagar.

The incident reportedly happened around 7.30 am when a fight erupted over a petty matter while the victim was playing cricket. The four men stabbed him fatally and kicked him repeatedly when he shouted for help, the police said.

Mahesh eventually managed to escape. His friends found him on a street and rushed him to a hospital. He succumbed to his injuries on early Thursday morning, a police officer said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Mahesh was involved in a fight with a boy. He had allegedly slapped the boy in a fit of rage and had also ordered him to move out of the grounds.

The police added that the boy had complained to his friends, who later attacked Mahesh to teach him a lesson.

All four men are still at large, and further investigations are on.