Youth stabbed by friends for refusing to buy them prescription narcotics from pharmacy

A youth was allegedly attacked by a friend and four others after he refused to get them prescription narcotic tablets.

According to a police complaint filed by Karthik T (21), his friend Bhuvan and the latter’s friends Manoj, Akash and two others brutally attacked him with lethal weapons following a fight in Magadi Road, West Bengaluru, on April 20.

Karthik, who lives in Chakra Nagar, Andrahalli, Bhuvan had called him up around 3 pm and asked him to come to a place near Royal Bar and Restaurant. When he reached there around 4.15 pm, Bhuvan and the four men were already waiting for him.

Bhuvan asked Karthik to buy them the prescription narcotic tablets that he had got them from a medical store the day before. When Karthik expressed his inability to do so, the five men became angry and got into an argument with him, allegedly threatening to kill him.

The argument took a violent turn when Manoj took out a dagger from his back and slashed Karthik’s hands. Bhuvan stabbed Karthik in the cheek while others kicked him many times, according to the police complaint.

The group left Karthik profusely bleeding and rode off on their motorcycles. Karthik called up a relative who rushed to the spot and took him to a hospital in Vijayanagar.

An officer from Magadi Road police said the youths were drugs addicts showing withdrawal symptoms as the narcotics trade had come to a halt because of the lockdown. They badly needed the narcotic tablets and attacked Karthik after he refused to buy them, the officer explained.

The suspects have been booked for attempted murder and a manhunt has been launched for them, he said.