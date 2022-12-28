Youth stabbed for refusing to give cellphone to muggers

A group of muggers stabbed a 22-year-old man who went out to buy medicine for his itchy eyes in Chamarajpet.

The gang stabbed Waseem Pasha since he refused to give them his mobile phone on his way back home. Pasha, who lives on the third floor of MD Block in Chamarajpet, received treatment at Victoria Hospital for his injuries.

Pasha, his father, and a few others were laying LPG pipes in the area. The day-long welding work he did left his eyes itchy. The youngster told his father Abdul Azeez about the issue. Azeez asked him to go to a nearby medical store and buy medicine. Pasha went to Metro Medical Store in MD Block to buy tablets.

He tried paying the bill via digital wallet, which glitched. Pasha asked the storekeeper to give him some time to get the money. He called Azeez for cash. Azeez threw down a Rs 100 note from the third floor, which Pasha took and paid the store.

As he was returning, a man caught his shirt collar and asked him to hand over his mobile phone, which Pasha refused and tried to free himself from the man’s grip. Two others held him from behind, giving the attacker time to unsheathe a knife and stab Pasha in the abdomen. Pasha fought on despite his injuries. The attackers fled on noticing people approaching them.

Pasha was profusely bleeding as he called his father. “His clothes were blood-soaked,” Azeez told DH. “I rushed him to Victoria Hospital in my car. My son explained what happened on the way. I filed a complaint at the Chamarajpet police station. Pasha had a surgery and is still in hospital.”

A senior police officer said they have taken up case of attempt to murder and attempt to commit robbery or dacoity with deadly weapons. They are making efforts to catch the attackers.