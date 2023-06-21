Youth stabs guard in MLA Layout in Bengaluru dead of night

A 54-year-old security guard was stabbed in the early hours on Monday in MLA Layout, RT Nagar, North Bengaluru.

Albert Irudayarajan aka Altaf was on night duty at 1st Cross MLA Layout around 2.30 am. He found a man aged around 25 years roaming suspiciously in the area.

Albert questioned him about what he was doing in the area at odd hours and asked him to leave as he is under CCTV surveillance. The man slashed Albert's cheek with a sharp weapon and escaped.

Albert sustained a deep cut and was profusely bleeding. With the help of a local resident, he went to a private hospital and got treatment.

Albert told police the weapon looked like a knife. Albert had earlier warned the same man seen loitering in the area at midnight. RT Nagar police have taken up a case of assault and are investigating.