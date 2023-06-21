Youth stabs guard in MLA Layout in Bengaluru at night

Youth stabs guard in MLA Layout in Bengaluru dead of night

With the help of a local resident, the guard went to a private hospital and got treatment. 

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 21 2023, 00:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2023, 01:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 54-year-old security guard was stabbed in the early hours on Monday in MLA Layout, RT Nagar, North Bengaluru. 

Albert Irudayarajan aka Altaf was on night duty at 1st Cross MLA Layout around 2.30 am. He found a man aged around 25 years roaming suspiciously in the area. 

Albert questioned him about what he was doing in the area at odd hours and asked him to leave as he is under CCTV surveillance. The man slashed Albert's cheek with a sharp weapon and escaped. 

Albert sustained a deep cut and was profusely bleeding. With the help of a local resident, he went to a private hospital and got treatment. 

Albert told police the weapon looked like a knife. Albert had earlier warned the same man seen loitering in the area at midnight. RT Nagar police have taken up a case of assault and are investigating. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
bengaluru crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi

Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making

Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making

Foreign tourists fix a date with Kashmir again

Foreign tourists fix a date with Kashmir again

Titanic submersible: Why undersea rescues are difficult

Titanic submersible: Why undersea rescues are difficult

Rohingya refugees face hunger, crime after aid cuts

Rohingya refugees face hunger, crime after aid cuts

'Vanishing glaciers threaten 2 bn lives downstream'

'Vanishing glaciers threaten 2 bn lives downstream'

 