Bengaluru delivery boys stocking up on drugs for New Year sale held

Police believe the trio had stockpiled about Rs 23.8 lakh worth of drugs for sale during New Year’s parties

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 15 2020, 00:33 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2020, 01:24 ist
Three delivery boys have been arrested for stockpiling drugs for sale during New Year’s parties, police said. 

On November 11, Mico Layout police head constable Chandrappa received information that a person riding a Honda Activa was trying to sell drugs in BTM Layout 2nd Stage.

The informant also told him that the drug peddler was carrying a bag belonging to Dunzo, a delivery services firm. Chandrappa went looking for the man but couldn’t find him. He, however, passed on the information to his boss, Mico Layout police inspector Ghorpade Yellappa. 

A police team later tracked down the man, identified as 30-year-old Assam native Noor Ali, and his two accomplices, Ayush Pande, Rohit Ram, both aged 22 and hailing from Jharkhand. The three men were working as delivery boys. 

Police said Ali once worked for Dunzo and had the company’s bag. Pande and Ram would smuggle drugs from peddlers in West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan through courier service. The supplier packed them in speaker boxes, teddy bear dolls, medical kits and empty CPUs. After receiving the drugs, Pande and Ram would hand them over to Ali for delivery to select customers who would contact them by WhatsApp and share their address. 

Police believe the trio had stockpiled about Rs 23.8 lakh worth of drugs for sale during New Year’s parties.

The drugs seized from the trio include 8.3 kg of ganja, 4.3 kg of charas in chocolate form and 270 grams of raw charas, 170 grams of mango ganja, 120 grams of Hashish oil, eight grams of brown sugar, nine grams of MDMA and 100 LSD strips. 

