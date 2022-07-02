Bengaluru docs break into flash mob

The staff members broke into dance sequences, which were choreographed in such a way that each of the songs were a tribute to the medical community

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Jul 02 2022, 01:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2022, 05:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Medical staff at NU Hospital performed a flash mob as a tribute to doctors on the occasion of Doctors' Day on Friday.

Dr Prasanna Venkatesh, Managing Director and Senior Consultant Paediatric Urologist, NU Hospitals, said: “Doctors have to take care of their health, and also ensure they have good activity levels. They must get annual health check-ups done and maintain an appropriate diet." 

"However, doctors tend to neglect their own health because of hectic schedules,” he added. 

Dr Venkatesh also said that doctors need to make time for their families and ensure their own well-being to be able to serve people better.  

