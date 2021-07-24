B'luru doc gets high-paying job in UAE via govt agency

Bengaluru doctor gets high-paying job in UAE, courtesy of state-run agency

A city-based pulmonologist has bagged a lucrative offer with an annual pay package of Rs 1 crore in Abu Dhabi, UAE

DHNS 
DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • Jul 24 2021, 00:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2021, 04:02 ist
Dr Selvakumar (centre), secretary, Skill Development Department, hands over the job-related papers to pulmonologist DrGangi Reddy (right) in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo

A city-based pulmonologist has bagged a lucrative offer with an annual pay package of Rs 1 crore in Abu Dhabi, UAE, facilitated by the recruitment agency at the International Migration Centre set up by the state government's Vocational Training and Skill Development Corporation Limited.

Deputy Chief Minister and Skill Development Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said Bengaluru-based pulmonologist Dr Gangi Reddy has secured the job of a specialist at the prestigious Response Plus Medical in UAE. Dr Reddy hails from Chintamani taluk in Chikkaballapur district.

Dr Reddy obtained all relevant documents concerning his new job from Dr Selvakumar, secretary of the Skill Development Department in Bengaluru.

According to an official release, no charges were levied on Dr Reddy for the processing of his visa, travel costs, insurance and accommodation.

To job aspirants looking for opportunities overseas, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said: "The International Migration Centre will liaison and help all doctors, nurses or any other executive from any field in finding a suitable placement overseas. Aspirants need not get cheated by private agencies."  

Bengaluru
Karnataka
UAE

