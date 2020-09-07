Bengaluru doctors develop simple blood test to complement sero-surveys

Bengaluru-based doctors have developed a blood test to examine specific T Cell immunity for Covid-19, which can complement serological surveys and provide a better picture of the prevalence of the disease.

Antibodies are not produced by all Covid patients, and do not persist beyond eight weeks in most people. The use of serological tests for screening may underestimate the number of people who have specific viral immunity.

The test developed by Dr Sonal Asthana, a transplant surgeon from Aster CMI Hospital, and Dr Vishnu Kurpad, a Cancer surgeon from Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital and Research Centre focuses on T Cells.

As opposed to the eight-week limitation of antibody tests, Dr Asthana told DH, T Cell memory can last for several years. "This test relies on the stimulation of T Cell response with specific SARS proteins. T Cells can 'recognise' the protein and produce cytokines based on recognition. T cell memory can last for several years."

It simplifies the testing process which can be done at smaller labs without specialised equipment. The blood doesn’t require any special treatment. The results can be obtained in 24 hours by measuring cytokines. "A positive reading indicates good specific cellular immunity,” he added.

Traditional tests for T cell immunity require complex processing to separate different cells from blood samples and use technology that is not readily available. This test can be done with a small sample of whole blood.

For the study, 15 blood samples from three groups of people -- recovered, moderate and severe individuals with Covid-19 infection -- were analysed as an initial pilot study. The outcome showed that recovered individuals have high levels of cellular immunity as compared to hospitalised patients.

"We are in the process of applying for a patent for this assay. Further development of this test would include testing virus sequences specific to India," Asthana said. The test can also be used to triage Covid patients based on cellular immunity. Strong responses are linked to better recovery.

It will also find an application when a Covid vaccine is developed. Vaccines need to be prioritised to a vulnerable group of people initially. Patients who are antibody negative and have low-cellular immunity could be triaged to receive the vaccine early on.

The Indian Council of Medical Research currently requires a sample size of 400 to validate test kits: RTPCR, antigen and antibody. "Since, this test does not come under any of the existing categories of test kits, we have to approach the medical research body to understand what sample size is required for getting their validation," Asthana said.