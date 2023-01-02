Bengaluru: Drunk man dies after accidentally falling from 3rd floor during new year's celebrations

A man from Odisha died after accidentally falling from a building in a drunken state during New Year’s celebrations, police said.

Bapi was partying with friends in an under-construction building in Kottigepalya, West Bengaluru, on Saturday night when he slipped from the third floor and died on the spot.

He had been pacing the floor that didn’t have walls when he tripped and fell down. Bapi had moved to Bengaluru recently and landed work at the building site.

Kamakshipalya police have taken up a case.