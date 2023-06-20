Bengaluru East dak adalat today

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 20 2023, 02:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 04:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Department of Posts will hold a dak adalat on Tuesday at 11 am at the office of the senior superintendent of post offices, Bengaluru East Division, Museum Road. Grievances can be sent to dobangaloreeast.ka@indiapost.gov.in/ssposbgeast@gmail.com, a press release said. 

 

