Bengaluru: EPFO online facility to settle claims from any office

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 17 2020, 00:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2020, 03:31 ist
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has launched a multi-location claim settlement facility to ensure uniform standards of service delivery across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The new facility will allow EPFO offices to settle online claims from any of its 135 regional offices across India.

All types of online claims such as provident fund, pension, partial withdrawal and claims and transfer claims can be processed under this initiative, the ministry of labour and employment said in a statement.

During the COVID-19 lockdown so far, the EPFO has settled more than 80,000 claims worth Rs 270 crore across the country, according to a press release.  

