Bengaluru feels the heat as max summer temperature rises

Maximum temperature in Bengaluru during the summer months has increased significantly over the last decade, according to IMD data, the latest bad news to hit the tech hub that is battling several woes brought on by reckless development.

In 2011, the highest temperature recorded in April was 34.6 degrees Celsius; by 2022, it had risen to 36.7, a sign of "climate change showing up" in the city's weather.

The highest-ever temperature in April was recorded in 2016, with the mercury hitting a scorching 39.2 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department, while a 0.5-degree increase was observed in March as well.

The IMD’s 30-year climatological normal value, which is calculated as a mean value for a period of 30 years, also showed a slight increase in temperatures.

Experts cited the usual suspects — unplanned urbanisation, depleting green cover and vehicular emissions — for the weather misfortune.

“Concretisation has engulfed the city," said Professor T V Ramachandra of the Centre for Ecological Sciences, Indian Institute of Science.

"Bengaluru had a green cover of close to 68% in the 1970s. Thanks to unregulated growth, we now have less than 3% green cover. In such a situation, it is obvious that the temperatures are going to rise.”

Senior officials from the IMD said the ever-rising vehicular emissions and increased human activities have also contributed to the problem.

“It is a combination of a number of factors. The city’s population is only growing and human activities have increased drastically. Vehicular emission to green cover, all of them have had a role to play,” said A Prasad, scientist at IMD Bengaluru.

To this list, noted environmentalist Dr A N Yellappa Reddy added the loss of water bodies and lakes.

“Water bodies play a major role as they add humidity to the air and prevent dryness. But, over the years, we have lost many lakes and this is bound to affect the weather,” Reddy said.

While the summer this year could be similar to what was experienced over the last two to three years, the intensity will only increase going ahead.

“The intensity of every season is bound to increase going ahead. Summers will get hotter, rain patterns will change, and winters could get colder. Climate change will show up significantly in Bengaluru,” yet another official from IMD said.