Bengaluru: Flood-prone areas to be mapped by BBMP

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 01 2020, 01:34 ist
  • updated: May 01 2020, 05:54 ist
Special teams will be constituted to address incidents of tree fall. The teams will carry out a survey and remove precarious branches. DH PHOTO/B H SHIVAKUMAR

BBMP officials held an emergency meeting to put in place a contingency plan to address the imminent threat from rains.

Revenue Minister R Ashok, Mayor Goutham Kumar and BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar decided to map the low-lying and flood-prone areas depending on the intensity of the rain, ranging from 60 mm to 120 mm during the monsoon period.

Ashok directed the commissioner to constitute a special task force to address the problems due to heavy downpour. “We have decided to set up an additional 63 temporary control rooms at every sub-divisional level. A nodal official will be appointed for every control room. I have also directed more teams be constituted to address incidents of tree fall. The teams will carry out a survey and remove precarious branches." 

“Some of the areas can withstand up to 100 mm rainfall, but a few others cannot even withstand 40 mm. I have directed officials to identify such areas according to the rainfall pattern and colour-code them like red, orange, yellow and green."  

