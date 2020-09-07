Bengaluru: Foreigners flee rave party after locals complain to cops

Foreign organisers of a rave party at Hennur, East Bengaluru, allegedly threatened locals with lethal weapons after they complained to the police.

The incident happened near Mutturaya temple in Rajanna Layout late on Saturday night. Police said the party was organised at a shed for Africans by Johnson Kneage, a Nigerian staying in Ganapathi Layout, Horamavu. He rented the big shed from Jayamma alias Society Jayamma.

Police said the party was to start at 11 pm in the name of African food festival. Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) S D Sharanappa said the Africans fled the scene by the time police reached the place. He added: “We’ve seized some liquor bottles from the shed and have taken up a case under the Foreigners’ Act and the Excise Act. The landowner has been booked in the case. The organiser, Kneage, has been arrested and efforts are on to nab the others.” Puneeth Kumar, BJP Horamavu unit secretary, said none of the residents went near the shed where the party was taking place. “We’ve been 500 metres away from the place,” he said. “Someone from the police must’ve alerted them. They fled before police could reach the place.”

Kumar also said this is not the first time Jayamma rented her huge open land with a shed to the Africans.

“Drug abuse and rave parties have become common in this area in the last few years,” he said. “If the local residents oppose, they threaten us with weapons.” Manohar, another resident of Rajanna Layout, said Africans were creating “law and order problems” for nearly four years and “disturbing” the peace in the area. Women and children are too scared to go out in the evening.

Hennur police said they have been booking foreigners whenever they get information, but the foreigners continue to party.

Intel failure?

The large-scale gathering of foreign nationals and their subsequent escape by threatening the locals have raised questions over police intelligence, especially when CCB officials are cracking down on drug peddlers across the city.

Residents alleged that the police had no clue about the party until the locals informed them. “If they had prior information, why didn’t they turn up at the right time and take people into custody,” asked a resident. “When the whole city is abuzz with the drug scandal, how did this large congregation slip through the police net?”