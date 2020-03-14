Bengaluru: Four die in car collision after driver dozes off

A head-on collision between two cars on the northern outskirts of Bengaluru left four people dead and as many wounded on Friday, the police said. Two women are among the dead.

The crash, which occurred near Yentaganahalli close to Nelamangala around 8.30 am, was so powerful that the police had to use a metal cutter to retrieve the bodies stuck between the two cars. While two passengers from each car died, both the drivers escaped miraculously.

Shivakumar (24), Kiran (25), and Sachin, all working for a real estate company, were travelling to Nelamangala. Sachin was driving the car and reportedly dozed off.

The car jumped the road divider and crossed over to the other side, colliding head-on with an oncoming Ford EcoSport.

While Shivakumar and Kiran died, two women travelling in the other car — Rashmi (50) and Kaveramma (79) — were also killed. Sachin escaped hurt, so did Ramakrishna, driver of the EcoSport. Nagajaru and Nishitha, who were travelling in the SUV, were also injured. All of them are being treated at a private hospital.

A Nelamangala traffic police officer said speeding and negligence caused the accident.