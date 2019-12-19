Bengaluru: Four-year-old girl falls from terrace, dies

In a freak accident, a four-year-old girl slipped from the terrace of a three-storeyed apartment and died in RR Nagar on Monday.

The victim, Pragathi S, is the daughter of Shridhar Jaloji and Arathi, residents of Unity Apartment near the Rajarajeshwari temple.

On Monday evening, Pragathi accompanied her elder sister Rashmi (8) to the terrace to pick up clothes that were left to dry.

Pragathi slipped into the air duct and fell. Passersby alerted her father, who rushed her to a private hospital. But the doctors declared her brought dead, a senior police officer said.

No safety measures

The residents of the apartment have blamed the management committee for the incident as it had failed to take safety measures, the police said.

The RR Nagar police have booked the maintenance committee of the apartment for causing death by negligence.