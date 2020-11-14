Bengaluru: Fraudster promises tech job, disappears with money

Jobseekers, beware. Online fraudsters are contacting many in the guise of recruiters with job offers in reputed software companies without interviews and are disappearing with hefty “commissions".

In the end, the unsuspecting jobseekers are left with nothing more than fake offer letters. The extent of the fraud came to light when three jobseekers approached the police seeking action against the fraudsters.

In his complaint to the Whitefield CEN Crime branch police, Sunil (name changed) said a person identifying himself as Jeevan Reddy cheated him to the tune of Rs 2.5 lakh promising a job with a leading Bengaluru company.

Sunil, a native of Andhra, got to know Reddy through friends. The fraudster claimed that he lives in Bengaluru and is known to top executives of software companies.

In March, Reddy sent a job offer to Sunil and received Rs 2.5 lakh as commission between March 7 and March 10. But when Sunil showed the letter to the company, he was told that the letter was fake. He realised that Reddy had cheated him.

Two other job aspirants also approached the police claiming that they lost Rs 2.6 lakh and Rs 50,000. Reddy did not meet the aspirants in person but was in touch with them only by phone and received the payment online.

An investigating officer said a case has been filed under the Information Technology Act and cheating. “Aspirants shouldn’t believe anyone promising jobs without an interview or the standard recruitment procedure in a company. We are making efforts to nab Reddy,” the officer said.