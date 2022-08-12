Bengaluru Ganesh Utsava to start from August 13

The Bengaluru Ganesh Utsava will kickstart with a theatre festival on August 13 and end with the BGU Cultural festival between August 31 and September 10. The main festival will be held at the National College Grounds, Basavanagudi and Shalini Grounds, Jayanagar.

The 60th edition of the festival will have plastic-free zones and the main idol of Ganesha will be reused this year as well.

Among the many attractions are plays by popular directors, including B Jayashree, BV Karanth, Mandya Ramesh, Nithish Sridhar, Hanu Ramasanjeeva and Pramod Shiggoan which will be held on August 21 at Ravindra Kalakshetra. The music concerts on August 20 and 21, will feature tributes to Dr Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar by Manju Drums Collective. There is a musical night by Raghu Dixit and troupe. Both these events will be held at The Orion Mall, Rajajinagar.

The making of clay seed Ganesha will be held at National College Grounds on August 28. The festival will also have performances by popular playback singers like Chitra, Shreya Ghosal, Udit Narayan, Armaan Malik, Vijay Prakash among others.

There will be a host of Kannada folk music performances led by Praveen D Rao; 'Tha Dhim'- percussion ensemble by 60 percussion artists led by Ghatam Giridhar Udupa and Arun Kumar; a tribute to S P Balasubrahmanyam by Sivamani and troupe; a tribute to legendary composer and singer C Ashwath – 'Kannadave Sathya' led by Praveen D Rao, 'classical and devotional musical night' by Mahesh Kale and Abhishek Raghuram.