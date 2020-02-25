Bengaluru gangster wanted in 50 crimes nabbed in Delhi

A gangster with a history of daring escapes has finally been caught in Delhi.

Bharath alias slum Bharath, 30, wanted in over 50 crimes, including murder, attempted murder, robbery, land grab and assault, was apprehended by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) and the city police's northern division in the national capital. Police said Bharath attacked them in a bid to resist arrest but they managed to pin him down. They are bringing him to Bengaluru.

On January 30, cops had chased Bharath and his associates but they escaped after hitting the police vehicle and attacking the officers.

A senior police officer said that besides Bengaluru, Bharath had committed crimes in Ramanagara, Tumakuru, Kolar and Chikkaballapur. He has about 150 men in the neighbouring districts and constantly monitored them.

Bharath maintained close relations with other gangsters in Bengaluru, the officer said, adding that they would interrogate him to dig out his links with other criminals.

Bharath shot to notoriety when he allegedly murdered a man named Srinivas alias Kulla Seena. A CCB team later shot him when he attacked an officer in February 2019 when the police tried to arrest him for the murder of a fellow gangster named Mahesh. He later went absconding, staying intermittently in Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi.

The officer said Bharath was also accused of blackmailing police officers with bribery videos.