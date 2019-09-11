Bengaluru girl’s science video goes global

Bengaluru girl Aria Vikram has made it to the semi-finals of the Breakthrough Junior Challenge global science competition.

Aria is one of the 30 semi-finalists from across the world whose videos have received a high number votes. She will be competing for prizes worth $400,000 (approximately Rs 2.8 crore), including a new science lab for the National Public School, Indiranagar.

Aria stumbled upon a TED Talk on 'The Science of Cells that Never Get Old' by Dr Elizabeth Blackburn and started working on a video that explains the science. During her summer vacation, Aria researched on the topic and created her video for the challenge.