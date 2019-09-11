Bengaluru girl’s science video goes global

DH News Service
DH News Service, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 11 2019, 23:59pm ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2019, 00:52am ist

Bengaluru girl Aria Vikram has made it to the semi-finals of the Breakthrough Junior Challenge global science competition.

Aria is one of the 30 semi-finalists from across the world whose videos have received a high number votes. She will be competing for prizes worth $400,000 (approximately Rs 2.8 crore), including a new science lab for the National Public School, Indiranagar.

Aria stumbled upon a TED Talk on 'The Science of Cells that Never Get Old' by Dr Elizabeth Blackburn and started working on a video that explains the science. During her summer vacation, Aria researched on the topic and created her video for the challenge.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get the top news in your inbox
GET IT
Science
Comments (+)
 