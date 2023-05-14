Girl, thought abducted, found napping under clothes

Bengaluru: Girl, thought kidnapped, found snuggled under clothes' pile at home

The mother had assumed that her daughter had gone to play with children in the neighbourhood

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy
  • May 14 2023, 03:07 ist
  • updated: May 14 2023, 10:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A missing six-year-old girl was found napping under clothes at home within 90 minutes of her parents lodging a complaint with the police.

On Thursday night, Veena, a mother of two residing in Janatha Colony, filed a case with the KR Puram police saying her daughter had been kidnapped.

Veena, who works as a helper with a grocery store in KR Puram, returned home around 7.30 pm and found her daughter missing.

Her mother informed Veena that the child had stepped out a few minutes ago.

Veena assumed that her daughter had gone to play with children in the neighbourhood, but when she did not return till 8.30 pm, her family began searching for the girl in the surroundings. A local resident suggested Veena file a police complaint.

Swinging into action, inspector Manjunath S R and sub-inspector Ramya N, who was on night duty, registered a kidnap case around 10.15 pm and sent the girl’s photograph to other police stations in the city.

SI inspects home 

The sub-inspector went to Veena’s house to investigate and found it to be a small 20X20 place. She found a closed room with the lights turned off. Police entered the room and removed a pile of clothes and found the girl sleeping beneath.

A senior police officer said that they took a statement from Veena, who said she filed the complaint out of confusion.

“We will close the case according to the standard operating procedure,” the officer said. 

child
Missing children
Bengaluru
Kidnapping

