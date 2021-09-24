Bengaluru Godown fire: How a wrong number did the right thing

Thursday's blast at New Tharagupet, part of Bengaluru's Pete areas, could have been deadlier if not for a wrong number dialled by a passerby.

Suresh R, a resident of Chamarajpet, passed through the Sri Pathrakali Amman Lorry Service warehouse moments before the powerful explosion tore through it. He was just about to turn to the next alley when he heard the sound of the explosion and rushed back to see what happened.

What he saw left him dumb-founded. Human flesh was strewn all over. Residents of adjacent buildings were scrambling to evacuate while bystanders were busy capturing the pandemonium on their phones.

Suresh became furious at people's indifference and scolded them. He yelled to call the ambulance but nobody responded. He then decided to do it himself.

But a mistake that he did during the chaos proved to be a blessing in disguise. Instead of calling 108 (for the ambulance), he dialled 101 (fire brigade) and narrated what had happened.

The person on the other side of the line asked him to share the location details by WhatsApp. Suresh did as told and also gave him the nearest landmark.

In less than five minutes, fire and emergency services personnel were at the blast site. In no time, they launched firefighting, spraying water into the firecracker-stuffed cartons in the warehouse to ensure the fire doesn't spread further, said a senior fire official.

The injured were rushed to hospital by goods vehicles.

"I was just numb. My hands were shaking in panic," Suresh told DH, recalling the moment he dialled by the fire brigade by mistake. "I had no idea that my accidental call would avert further damage. I am happy that my wrong has done some right."

