Bengaluru: HC denies bail to disabled man accused of twin murder

A physically challenged man accused of murdering two senior citizens and robbing them has been denied bail by the high court.

Justice V Shrishananda rejected Narayanaswamy's bail application, noting that being handicapped does not automatically entitle him to bail.

A resident of Mellapur Colony in Hindupur taluk of Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district, Narayanaswamy is accused of murdering retired BMTC mechanic Shantharaju and his wife Premalatha in southern Bengaluru's Yelachenahalli on August 20, 2021.

Premalatha was found dead in the bathroom while her husband lay dead in the bedroom of their home in Harsha Layout, Kashinagar. The murders were discovered by the couple's tenant.

Kumaraswamy Layout police found that 72 grams of gold ornaments belonging to Premalatha were missing. An investigation led the police to Narayanaswamy and the other accused.

Based on the voluntary statement by the accused, Premalatha's gold ornaments were recovered from Narayanaswamy.

He approached the high court for bail, arguing that he was innocent and had a cordial relationship with the deceased since 2005. He claimed that being handicapped, he could not have smothered Premalatha as the prosecution claimed in the charge sheet. He further said he had to look after a physically challenged wife and daughter.

In a counter, the government said he could not explain the 72 grams of gold ornaments found in his possession.

Justice Shrishananda agreed and said the recovery of robbed gold ornaments from the petitioner based on the voluntary statement of the other accused person prima facie establishes the prosecution case.

"Suffice to say that the material available on record at this stage would definitely dis-entitle the petitioner to bail by resorting to the special powers vested in this Court under Section 439 CrPC, especially in view of the fact that a huge quantity of gold is recovered from the accused based on his voluntary statement,” the court said.