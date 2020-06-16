Bengaluru: Head constable at Central Crime Branch tests COVID-19 positive

A 40-year-old head constable attached to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report on Sunday.

His wife and a child are quarantined at a hotel in Yeshwantpur. Eight of his primary contacts have also been quarantined.

The constable, working in the Anti-Narcotics Wing, had come in contact with an accused in a cheating case who was lodged in a lock-up there. He used to visit the lock-up to talk to the accused and also interacted with the police officers interrogating him.

After the accused tested positive, three policemen underwent tests voluntarily, after which the head constable’s report came back positive.

The CCB was sealed and sanitised after the accused tested positive. On Monday, the office reopened, but the staff are apprehensive about bringing in offenders.

A senior officer said the other contact details of the constable are being collected.

The constable was residing in the police quarters in Kengeri, which has now been sealed down and is being sanitised.

Constable thrashes farmer for not wearing mask

Meanwhile, the Kengeri police have registered an FIR against a head constable for beating a man for allegedly not wearing a mask while visiting a store in Kengeri Satellite Town.

Following a complaint by Uday Kumar (35), the police have charged constable Veerabhadraiah with assault, criminal intimidation, and wrongful restraint.

A senior police officer said Kumar, a farmer and a resident of Kengeri Satellite Town, had gone to buy groceries on Saturday. As Kumar was collecting his change from the shopkeeper, he was confronted by Veerabhadraiah, who was not in uniform but wielded a lathi and asked Kumar to wear his mask properly. Kumar, who was in a hurry, ignored him and started walking away. An irate Veerabhadraiah started abusing him in foul language.

Hearing this, Kumar returned and asked Veerabhadraiah to behave himself. Veerabhadraiah took out the lathi and started beating Kumar even though he had pulled his mask on properly. Veerabhadraiah smashed Kumar’s mobile phone as he tried to call his friends for help.

Later, Kumar learnt that Veerabhadraiah is a constable at the local station. He approached the Kengeri police and filed a complaint. The police have retrieved CCTV footage to verify the incident. They are yet to initiate action against the constable.