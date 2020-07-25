Bengaluru head constable’s wife kills self, family alleges harassment

The 34-year-old wife of a head constable took her life at her home in the City Armed Reserve (CAR) south quarters in the Adugodi police station jurisdiction on Friday morning.

Aruna, wife of head constable Chandre Gowda, deployed in the police commissioner’s office, hanged herself between 9 am and 9.30 am when her husband was out on work. An hour later, Aruna’s mother entered the house and found her hanging.

Aruna’s parents have accused Gowda of harassing her for the past couple of years. He used to allegedly beat her and mentally and physically torture her. Aruna had informed her parents about it and they tried to broker a reconciliation between the couple, who lived with their only child at the police quarters.

The police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against Gowda.