Bengaluru: Health inspector alleges assault by X-ray technician, cops see professional rivarly

A health inspector at the HAL hospital has filed a complaint against an X-ray technician of the hospital alleging assault.

Sridhar S R (38), a resident of Lakshmidevi Nagar, said that Madhusudhan, the X-ray technician, raised objections when he was talking to a person named Lalitesh at the hospital on March 31.

A heated argument ensued and Madhusudhan allegedly abused Sridhar. The situation turned ugly and the technician allegedly attacked Sridhar.

The staff at the hospital tried to stop the fight and sent both away. However, Madhusudhan followed Sridhar and allegedly hit him with a helmet, the complaint said.

Sridhar fell unconscious. He also sustained severe injuries on a knee and was treated at a hospital. While Sridhar was recovering, he could not file a police complaint immediately due to the lockdown. However, Madhusudhan allegedly continued to threaten to murder him and subsequently Sridhar filed the complaint.

A preliminary investigation revealed that both had some professional differences, said an investigating officer from the HAL police station.

“We will know the exact reason after questioning Madhusudhan. A case of assault has been registered, and further investigation is on,” the officer said. When DH tried to contact Sridhar he was unavailable.