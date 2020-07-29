Bengaluru hospital denied care to my niece alleges actor Sudharani

Kannada actor Sudharani has alleged that her 32-year-old niece with kidney stones was refused treatment by Seshadripuram branch of Apollo Hospitals on Monday night. However, the hospital has denied the claim.

In a video, which went viral on social media, the actor can be seen saying that they reached the hospital around 10 pm and for one hour the hospital authorities only kept saying they had no ICU beds or ventilators. They did not even have a look at her niece or provide first aid, the actor alleged.

"Only after I called Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao and gave the phone to the hospital authorities, they started the treatment," she says in the video.

After the video went viral, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted the video on Tuesday saying action would be taken against the hospital.

Meanwhile, Uday Davda, unit head of the hospital, asserted the patient was not refused treatment.

He said the hospital would release a statement on the incident on Wednesday after meeting the medical education minister.

"I have 30 ICU beds and all of them were full will Covid patients when Sudharani came with her niece close to midnight," Davda said.

"The treating doctor felt that her niece's condition needed intensive care. Her niece was already taken into the isolation ward and treatment was started before she called the police commissioner," he added.

"Her niece had lost consciousness at home. It was a seizure and she needed to be put in an ICU. We didn't ask for a Covid report despite her running a fever. We have no non-Covid ICU beds and we treated her as a Covid suspect. She claims that she wasn't treated but our team had already seen her in the ambulance when she came in," Davda said.

In Ramaiah

The patient was shifted to the urology department of the MS Ramaiah Hospital after the alleged incident at the Apollo Hospitals.

Dr D Ramesh, Head of the Urology Department at MS Ramaiah Hospital, told DH that the patient was doing fine, and when she came to Ramaiah on Tuesday morning she did not appear to need any ICU care.

"Tomorrow will be the fifth day of her fever and hence we will be doing a PCR test for Covid. She has a history of kidney stones," Dr Ramesh said.