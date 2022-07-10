Bengaluru hospital performs heart transplant on 22-year-old girl

A 22-year-old-girl from West Bengal, who was suffering from an advanced stage of heart failure, received a new lease of life following a heart transplant surgery at Manipal Hospital, Yeshwanthpur.

According to the doctors, the patient’s MRI scan showed that her heart was functioning only to 10 per cent of its capacity and most of the muscles were damaged as she was suffering from dilated cardiomyopathy for the past four years and was not responding well to medical management.

“The patient was admitted in a critical condition. It was the second admission in the last couple of months. She was not able to tolerate the heart failure drugs as her blood pressure was low and was suffering from kidney dysfunction as well,” explained Dr Karthik Vasudevan, Senior Consultant - Interventional Cardiology.

After ascertaining that heart transplant was the last option, the hospital listed her name in Jeevasarthakathe (a government body that lists organ availability and promotes organ donation), requesting an immediate requirement of a heart transplant.

According to a statement by the hospital, the operation was performed on June 3 and the patient was discharged within two weeks.

“The life expectancy of the patient post-heart transplant after one year is 90-95%, after five years is 70-80% and after 10 years it is 55-65%,” the statement said. Advanced heart failure is among the most severe forms of end-stage heart failure that causes the heart chamber or the ventricle to dilate making it hard for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body.