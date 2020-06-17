Bengaluru: House burglar who struck only during day arrested

A suspected inter-state thief, who had a penchant for burgling homes only during the day, has been arrested by Mahalakshmi Layout police.

The items seized from him include about 600 grams of gold jewellery and five kilograms of silver items — all valued at about Rs 30 lakh. Police on Monday nabbed Rayapathi Venkanna alias Venkaiah, 44, a native of Kesanapalli in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, based on a complaint filed by Yogesh, a 27-year-old man from Kempegowda Layout, Laggere, on January 30. Venkaiah allegedly stole 119 grams of gold jewellery from Yogesh's house between 2.30 pm and 4 pm.

Venkaiah confessed to police that he broke into locked houses during the day in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka and stole valuables. He pledged the stolen articles with pawnbrokers and his friends for money which he spent on gambling.

He was first caught in 2010 for burgling 36 houses in Guntur and Vijayawada. He has been arrested five times so far. After trying his luck in Ballari, Venkaiah shifted base to Bengaluru. Staying in a lodge in RMC Yard near Yeshwanthpur, he stole a scooter in Peenya and used the vehicle to locate locked houses. Two burglary cases registered in Mahalakshmi Layout has been detected.