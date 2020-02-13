Bengaluru: HPCL holds Saksham campaign in KR Pura

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) conducted a programme on fuel conservation at Sree Venkateshwara English School, KR Puram, on Wednesday as part of the month-long Saksham (Sanrakshan Kshamta Mahotsav) campaign undertaken by the Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA).

As many as 300 high school students, besides school staff, took part in the event that conveyed the importance of conservation and economical use of petroleum products.

Yatendra Pal Singh, Chief Manager, HPCL, inaugurated the event, which was followed by a presentation on the conservation of petroleum products in domestic and transport sectors. In line with the campaign theme of #Main Hoon Saksham, students, staff members and dignitaries took a pledge to conserve petroleum resources for a better future. A quiz competition was also held as part of the programme. Winners were presented with awards.