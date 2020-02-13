Bengaluru: HPCL holds Saksham campaign in KR Pura

Bengaluru: HPCL holds Saksham campaign in KR Pura

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 13 2020, 01:22am ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2020, 01:23am ist
Fuel conservation campaign 'Sanrakshan Kshamta Mahotsav' (SAKSHAM) of the Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) was organised by HPCL in Bengaluru at Sree Venkateshwara English School, KR Pura. (DH Photo)

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) conducted a programme on fuel conservation at Sree Venkateshwara English School, KR Puram, on Wednesday as part of the month-long Saksham (Sanrakshan Kshamta Mahotsav) campaign undertaken by the Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA). 

As many as 300 high school students, besides school staff, took part in the event that conveyed the importance of conservation and economical use of petroleum products. 

Yatendra Pal Singh, Chief Manager, HPCL, inaugurated the event, which was followed by a presentation on the conservation of petroleum products in domestic and transport sectors. In line with the campaign theme of #Main Hoon Saksham, students, staff members and dignitaries took a pledge to conserve petroleum resources for a better future. A quiz competition was also held as part of the programme. Winners were presented with awards. 

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
fuel
Bengaluru
campaign
Comments (+)
 