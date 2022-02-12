Bengaluru: In-house waste processing to be must in large buildings

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to mandate in-situ management of waste in places that generate more than 100 kilos of garbage a day.

Speaking at a webinar on ‘Addressing the Triad of Solid Waste Management’ jointly organised by the BBMP and Deccan Herald and Prajavani, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said the civic body will soon issue a mandatory order for in-situ garbage management.

The BBMP boss said the civic body has set zero landfills as its vision and will therefore closely track bulk generators.

“All the bulk generators must set up waste processing plants inside their premises,” said Sarfaraz Khan, BBMP joint commissioner (solid waste management).

He said old buildings with space constraints will be allowed to hand over the waste they generate to empanelled agencies. “They should provide necessary receipts to support their claims. They should submit a monthly report on the amount of waste generated and how it was disposed of with supporting documents,” Khan said.

Other experts who took part in the webinar also felt waste management is as much the responsibility of the citizens as it is of the civic body.

“Citizens’ attitude must change,” said Solid Waste Management Round Table (SWMRT). “There are simple means by which they can manage the waste within their houses, which must be adopted.”

The webinar has been held as part of the ‘Clean Bengaluru’ initiative.

