Bengaluru incubator in space tech ties up with NSW partner

Bengaluru-based deep tech incubator Mach33.aero has aligned with a key partner of the government of New South Wales (NSW) in a collaboration aimed at stronger ties between India and Australia in the commercial space sector.

The partnership was formalised on Friday, as part of a trade mission led by NSW premier Dominic Perrottet.

Startup incubator Cicada Innovations, which operates the National Space Industry Hub in Sydney, Australia, will work with Mach33.aero.

As part of the MoU, space entrepreneurs will collaborate on technologies and make use of mentoring resources.

“The idea is to shape a space bridge that provides ample opportunities in tech exchange. This also opens up possibilities for startups in India and Australia to explore different ecosystems (in the partnering country),” Jacob Poulose, Chief Operating Officer, Mach33.aero, told DH.

Expo to take the deal forward

The partnership is expected to pick up pace at the Bengaluru Space Expo — scheduled between September 5 and 7 — which has Australia as a country partner.

Enrico Palermo, head of the Australian Space Agency, is expected to lead a delegation to the expo.

The deal comes four months after Australia announced a USD 25 million expansion of its International Space Investment initiative to help Australian businesses establish greater collaboration with India’s space industry.

“The collaboration will work as a mutual launchpad for the partners,” Harshan Vazhakunnam, Director, Programs and Partnerships, Mach33.aero, said.

Mach33.aero is an innovation and entrepreneurship promotion initiative launched by Social Alpha, in association with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - National Aerospace Laboratories and the National Research Development Corporation.

The company incubates startups and SMEs to enable innovations in aviation, aerospace and space-tech engineering and their applications in areas including defence, agriculture, climate change and weather forecasting.

Mach33.aero, launched in December 2021, is working with seven startups that were shortlisted as part of its other incubation programmes.