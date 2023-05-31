10,000 manholes to be desilted in Karnataka

10,000 manholes to be desilted in Bengaluru

'Desilting is being done routinely as well, and nearly 10,000 manholes would be desilted soon,' said the official

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 31 2023, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2023, 02:34 ist
Residents of OMBR Layout, Kasturi Nagar, had to deal with an overflowing manhole on Tuesday. Credit: DH PHOTO

The familiar overflowing of manholes can be observed this year as well, with a BWSSB official saying the pre-monsoon desilting of manholes in flood-prone areas is slow this time since officials were deputed to election duties.

“Desilting is being done routinely as well, and nearly 10,000 manholes would be desilted soon,” said the official, who attributed the overflow to the lack of shoulder drains, especially in areas like Chickpet.  

“Underground drains (UGDs) are designed to carry only domestic sewage. But in many areas that lack shoulder drains, rainwater is also entering UGDs, causing manholes to overflow. “Obstructions like garbage and cloth also clog UGDs,” the official said.

manholes
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Karnataka News

